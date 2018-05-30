Share:

Islamabad-The Embassy of Nepal celebrated Mount Everest Day 2018 in collaboration with Serena Hotels under its Adventure Diplomacy Initiative.

The event was held at the Islamabad Serena Hotel with more than two hundred dignitaries, including members of the diplomatic corps and government, in attendance. Nepal has been celebrating Mount Everest Day since 2008. Aitzaz Ahmad, Special Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was the chief guest of the event, along with mountaineer Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, who became the fourth Pakistani to scale the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest in 2017.

CEO of Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani said, “Pakistan and Nepal have both been blessed with spectacular mountains and extraordinary historical treasures many of which are world heritage sites. These are treasures that allow us to build our tourism and share the wonders with the rest of the world.”

Ambassador of Nepal Sewa Iamsal Adhikari shared that the Everest Day is special in the history of mountaineering, because in 1953 Mount Everest was scaled for the first time. Since then some 4,000 climbers have reached the peak.