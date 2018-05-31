Share:

KARACHI:- Pakistan Cricket Team Captain Sarfraz Ahmed said that departmental cricket has played a big part for sports in the country and the news of it shutting down is not a good sign. The cricketer was speaking about the news of United Bank Limited finishing its cricket team. He said that departmental cricket should be promoted and this decision would let players face uncertainty. PCB’s governing board member Mansoor Masood Khan said that there is no truth in this news and the administration is reviewing several options.–Agencies