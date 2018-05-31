Share:

KARACHI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s zonal board meeting Wednesday gave approval to initiate enquiry against former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Nawab Yousuf Talpul, his son MNA Taimoor Talpur, SDO Masood Bajwa, Education Works Department, government of Sindh and others for embezzlement of funds of over Rs100 millions.

Allegedly in the year 2011 special funds to the tune of Rs100 to 130 million was sanctioned on the request of Nawab Yousuf for construction of roads, public health and other development schemes in Sindh.

Allegedly, the funds have been embezzled as neither roads were constructed nor other developments schemes were completed in the area and funds were withdrawn, embezzled through fake bills in connivance of SDO Masood Bajwa and Taimoor Talpur.

The spokesperson further said that the board also gave approval to initiate another enquiry against Muhammad Imran Mian, CEO Genco Holding Company Limited, Al Tariq Engineering Contractor and others regarding manipulation of void procurement to machine fitting process for Thermal Power Stations of Jamshoro in the power generating machines instead of government approved new equipment thereby caused huge loss to the national exchequer.

The zonal board meeting was held in the office of the director FIA Sindh, Karachi, which was attended by additional director law, deputy director complaint, acting deputy director crime, FIA zonal office, Karachi, additional director FIA Hyderabad and investigation officers.