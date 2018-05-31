Share:

KARACHI - Aafia Movement Pakistan leader Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has congratulated Chief Justice of Pakistan (r) Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk on his nomination as the caretaker prime minister, and said that she is now appealing the tenth prime minister of Pakistan to dole out justice to Aafia Siddiqui.

In a statement here, she said Dr Aafia Siddiqui was kidnapped along with her children from Karachi when Zafarullah Jamali was the prime minister. She said then Chaudhry Shujaat Hussian, Shaukat Aziz, Muhammad Mian Soomro (caretaker), Yusuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hazar Khan Khoso (caretaker), Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi became prime ministers of Pakistan.

Addressing the nominee caretaker prime minister, she said now you are the 10th prime minister of Pakistan and I appeal to you to dole out justice to Aafia Siddiqui. She said presently a common citizen cannot get justice due to the faulty justice system in the country.

She said this system gives us the dead body of innocent Zainab thrown to a garbage dump, this system results in the murder of Tania, who was killed inside her home, and this system ensures that Aafia Siddiqui is kidnapped from the megacity Karachi along with her three minor children and trafficked and sold for the US dollars.

She told the caretaker prime minister that you have already served on the highest post of the justice system in Pakistan and you know that the ‘daughter of the nation’ has been demanding justice from the state of Pakistan since 2003.

Dr Fowzia said the nation has pinned a lot of hopes on the caretaker prime minister, who is going to assume his duties at a very critical juncture of time. She said some quarters are spreading panic in the nation through fake news about the demise of Aafia Siddiqui. She hoped that the caretaker prime minister would give the gift of release and repatriation of Aafia Siddiqui to the Pakistani nation.