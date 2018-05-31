Share:



Romania's Simona Halep returns the ball to Alison Riske of the US during their women's singles first round match on day four of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris



Caroline Dolehide of the US returns the ball to compatriot Madison Keys during their women's singles second round match on day four of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris



Serbia's Dusan Lajovic plays a return to Germany's Alexander Zverev during their men's singles second round match on day four of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris



Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki plays a forehand return to Spain's Georgina Garcia Perez during their women's singles second round match on day four of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris