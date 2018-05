Share:

GILGIT:- The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning Indian protest against GB Order 2018 and strongly rejected the Indian remarks. The resolution termed Modi and extremist Hindu leaders’ remarks an attempt to divert world attention from the human rights violations being committed in Indian Occupied Kashmir. Deputy Speaker Jafarullah Khan said that through the protest India had tried to mislead the world.–MERAJ ALAM