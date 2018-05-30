Share:

SIALKOT-The Punjab government has failed to establish 5.5 kilometre protective dyke along the River Chenab near village Maahiwal to save dozens of the surrounding villages and national infrastructure from floods.

The monsoon is starting from June 15, 2018. Besides hundreds of nearby villages, the Sialkot International Airport and Sialkot Tannery Zone are also situated near the river. Due to this critical condition, dozens of the surrounding villages including Rakh Nowshera, Khasa, Chhani Gondal, Gaggar Mughalaan, Dheengowal, Maahiwal, Dor R.B., Bhakhreywali, Kulluwal, Majra Kalan, Sambrial, Suraj, Kot Maha Raj, Hambokey and Kaliyaar were left at the mercy of the recurring floods in the River Chenab.

Leader of the local affected people Mirza Ajmal Baig, a resident of village Gaggar Mughalaan, told the newsmen that there was a dire need of early establishment of the protective dyke along the banks of River Chenab. But instead of constructing the dyke, the 5.5km area has been left at the mercy of floods. The flood in River Chenab would wash out 31 villages of Sambrial tehsil completely and 71 other villages would partially be affected by the coming flood.

He said that if a flow of 200,000 cusec floodwater in River Chenab at Head Maral-Sialkot, passes through the river, the floodwater would badly affect the 200 villages in Bela Area, all the villages in Sambrial tehsil.

Ajmal Baig said that the protective dyke was to be constructed under the ongoing project of establishment of a bridge over River Chenab near Shehbazpur to connect the both Sialkot and Gujrat districts.

On the other hand, the bridge over River Chenab at Shehbazpur has already been completed, but the certain areas in both Sialkot and Gujrat districts have been left at the mercy of the circumstances. No practical steps have yet been taken by the Punjab government's Communication and Works Department to ensure the construction of the protective dyke at this area from where the flood will badly affect the dozens of the villages of Sambrial tehsils, and more than 200 villages in the Bela Areas along the banks of the River Chenab, added Mirza Ajmal Baig.

The local people said that the coming floods in River Chenab would badly affect the rural population of both Sialkot and Gujrat districts.

Hundreds of people belonging to the dozens of the surrounding villages staged a demonstration against non-construction of 5.5km protective dyke under the new design of River Chenab.

They said that the fast flow of floodwater in River Chenab will kill them. The affected people urged the government to save their lives as well.

Meanwhile, the managements of Sialkot international airport and Sialkot Tannery Zone have also appealed to the government to save these projects from coming flood disasters there.

When contacted, the district administration said that the entire situation was already communicated to the Punjab government for further action or any go ahead in this regard.

A few days ago, Deputy Commissioner Farrukh Naveed, Chairperson of Sialkot District Council Hina Arshad Warraich, MPA Arshad Javaid and officials of the Punjab government visited the spot and examined the situation. They said that there was a dire need of the early establishment of the protective dyke.