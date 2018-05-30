Share:

Islamabad-A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday suspended a single bench’s verdict wherein it had barred the private educational institutions of the federal capital from receiving tuition fee from the students for the months that come under summer vacations.

The IHC dual bench comprising of Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the Intra-Court Appeal (ICA) moved by the private schools and suspended the single bench’s order. Private schools through their counsel Sardar Muhammad Latif Khosa Advocate moved the ICA and adopted before the division bench that the single bench comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui issued this order without hearing their side.

He contended that the single bench’s order is liable to be set aside. After hearing his arguments, the dual bench suspended the single bench’s order.

Previously on May 18 through an interim order, Justice Siddiqui had restrained private educational institutions of Islamabad from receiving monthly fee from the students during summer vacations in the light of Lahore High Court (LHC) and Peshawar High Court (PHC) orders that had restrained private educational institutions from receiving tuition fee etc during summer vacations.

The single bench in its order had noted, “The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) is directed that all private educational institutions are to be restrained from receiving fee for the period of summer vacations till the next date of hearing.

Amount of fee already paid by the parents/students shall be adjusted against fee for the period after vacations”.

The court had issued this order in the writ petition of Jamshed Khan in his petition against a private school.

After suspending the single bench’s judgment, the division bench deferred the hearing while the date will be fixed by the registrar office.