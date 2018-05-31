Share:

Flight Attendant Day today

PIA cabin crew members will celebrate International Flight Attendant Day today (Thursday), a PIA official said on Wednesday. He said that PIA cabin crew members on all domestic and international flights will brief the passengers about flight safety in accordance with the special day. Airhostesses and airhosts will present flowers to passengers during flights. Nasrullah Khan Afreedi issued a message to the cabin crews asking them to be dutiful. Pilots during flights will also make special announcements to highlight the importance of the day. Cabin crew members have already decorated the planes with national flags and slogans regarding flight safety.–Staff Reporter

Nabila given additional charge of DGPR

Nabila Gazanfer has been given the additional charge of director general public relations, said a notification issued here Wednesday. She is a grade 19 officer of the DGPR department. Before this, she was serving as Director Administration and Director Coordination in the head office. She also performed duties as DGPR to Inspector General Police for seven years. During this tenure, she had worked with eight IGPs. It is worth mentioning that Nabila Ghazanfar is the first woman who has ever been appointed Director Administration. Before this posting, she also worked as Director Electronic Media, Deputy Controller PTV, Liaison Office Karachi and at other posts. Nabila Ghazanfar is an honest and upright officer with vast experience of media management and public relations.–Staff Reporter

PML-N board to decide on tickets

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has constituted 24-member parliamentary board for awarding tickets to the aspirants of PML-N candidature in July 25 general elections. The board is headed by party president Shehbaz Sharif and does not name Ch Nisar Ali Khan and Khwaja Saad Rafiq. The board comprises the members namely, Raja Zafarul Haq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Raja Ashfaq Sarwar, Ghulam Dastagir Khan, Ch Sher Ali, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Muhammad Pervez Malik, Begum Ishrat Ashraf, Balighur Rehman, Ch Saud Majeed, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Arshad Leghari, Sara Afzal Tarar, Hanif Abbasi, Birjees Tahir, Shahnawaz Ranjha, Javed Latif and Mansha Ullah Butt.–Staff Reporter