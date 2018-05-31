Share:

CIUDAD VICTORIA:- A Mexican journalist was found beaten to death in the northern state of Tamaulipas, on the US border, prosecutors said, at least the fifth reporter murdered in the country this year. Hector Gonzalez Antonio, a correspondent for national daily Excelsior and local radio and TV stations, was found bludgeoned to death on a road in the state capital, Ciudad Victoria, the state prosecutor's office said in a statement. "An investigation has been opened to identify and locate those responsible for this homicide," it said.–AFP

Pictures from the crime scene showed the journalist's bloodied body, shirtless and missing a shoe, abandoned on a narrow dirt road on the outskirts of Ciudad Victoria.

Gonzalez, 40, had been kidnapped in a carjacking on Monday, said watchdog group Reporters Without Borders.