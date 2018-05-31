Share:

LAHORE - The annual calligraphy exhibition titled “Khat Art” featuring the work of 100 artists from across the country was held at Alhamra Art Gallery on Wednesday.

A large number of art aficionados, students, artists and other guests attended the exhibition.

The calligraphers had used various styles of writing in their pieces including Nastaliq, Lahori Nastaliq, Nasakh and Suls to present religious texts and sayings of various Sufis.

Lahore Arts Council, Chairman Tauqeer Naseer said: “Every year we try to rope the artists to showcase their work at Alhamra Art Gallery. With the advancement of new technology this art is dying but it our responsibility to survive it.”

Art critic, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said: “The assorted variety and scope of the calligraphic craftsmanship is with the end goal that there are more than 300 styles of writing in South Asia alone and much like tongues and accents there are horde varieties of each style. Calligraphy is the most exceptionally respected and most basic component of Islamic craftsmanship and keeping in mind that the work of calligraphy had a clear stylish interest it generally has a fundamental religious importance.”

LAC Executive Director Atta Muhammad Khan was of the view that calligraphy is the most powerful art form for highlighting the brilliance of the written word. This form of art dates backs to thousands of years and artists have managed to bring innovation in this form of art with the passage of time which was very much visible in this exhibition. Artists have managed to give a diverse and unique experience to the viewers through this exhibition. Alhamra has aimed to keep this is as a yearly feature in the future for the promotion of calligraphy artists.”

Artist S Muhammad Waqar work draws his inspiration from a classical Arabic metaphor. His paintings are true to the original form of Islamic art down to the detailing of the borders.

Artist Munawar Aslam used black, green and orange pigments; his work was moderate and tidily crafty.