PESHAWAR - During the first five months of the year 2018, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province has witnessed a significant decrease in the incidents of terrorism and other crimes as compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to statistics, four incidents of kidnapping for ransom took place during the current year as compared to 11 in 2017. The incidents of kidnapping for ransom dropped by 64 percent, as compared to last year. Similarly, a total of 16 theft and 17 extortion cases occurred during the current year as compared to 19 theft and 35 extortion cases last year.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has adopted offensive-cum-defensive policy for combating terrorism. During the current year, 31 incidents of terrorism took place as compared to 44 incidents in the corresponding period last year, which showed 13 per cent decrease in the terrorism incidents.

Attacks on police have also decreased to a great extent.

A total of 45 attacks on police occurred as compared to 80 attacks last year with a 35 per cent decrease. Similarly, a downtrend in attacks on other government officials was also noted. This year, 28 incidents of such nature took place as compared to 34 attacks during the last year and thus 6 per cent decrease has been noted in these attacks.

Moreover, under the National Action Plan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police has also exhibited excellent performance.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police in the ongoing search and strike operations throughout the province apprehended 46,110 suspects and recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, police action against usury also remained satisfactory. In this regard, this year, action against 269 persons was taken as compared to 41 persons during the corresponding period of last year.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police also gave tough time to drug peddlers. A total of 18,209 cases were registered against drug peddlers as compared to 14,672 cases last year.