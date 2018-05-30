Share:

Rawalpindi-Unannounced loadshedding has increased misery of the residents as the heat wave continues to broil the city during Ramazan, besides triggering a massive water shortage in residential areas of the city.

Though the government and Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (IESCO) have made tall claims of not suspending power supply during Sehr and Iftar, yet the electricity supply remained suspended six to seven hours in various parts of the city. Power supply was cut off between 4am to 6:30am and from 7:30 to 9am in Dhamial, Hayyal, Bunda Nagyal, Bank Colony, Ashraf Colony, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Dhamial Kalyal Road, Jorian, Rasoolabad Sharif, Gulshan-e-Saeed, Chakri Road, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Baraf Khana Chowk, Dhama Syedan, Kalyal, Landco, Gulshanabad, Rehman Markaz, Rukhshanda Mosque, Sanjoli Estate, Rah-e-Aman, Kahkashan Colony, Jarahi, Janjua Town, Dhoke Rajgan, Khayaban-e-Jinnah, Hill View, Munawar Colony, Ali Town, Dhoke Baba Miran Mustafa, Mumtaz Market, Dhoke Haji Niaz Ali, Kalhoor, Christian Colony, Mubarak Lane, Chungi Number 20, Dhoke Juma, Tulsa, Caltax Road, Morgah, Kotha Kalan and Officers Colony.

Electricity loadshedding was also observed without any intimation in areas of Saddar, Bank Road, Kashmir Road, Adam Jee Road, Hathi Chowk, Westridge, Misrial, Pirwadhai, Mareer Hassan, Mareer Chowk, Rashid Minhas Road, Civil Line, Katcheri, Lalkutri, Dheri, Tahli Mohri, Jhanda Cheechi, Moti Mehal, Tipu Road, Chaman Colony, Chaklala Scheme III, Airport Road, Shah Khalid Colony, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Shakrial, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Committee Chowk, Waris Khan, Raja Bazaar, Teli Mohala, Kohati Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Sootermandi, Gunjmandi, Gawalmandi, Chandni Chowk, Commercial Market, Holy Family Hospital, Satellite Town, Faizabad and Double Road irking the residents a lot. Razaq Town, Chakra, New Chakra, Dhoke Gujran, Afshan Colony, Niazi Town, Dhoke Banaras, Shalley Valley and other areas were also facing loadshedding.

Residents continue to face countless problems, including water shortage, because of the prolonged loadshedding.

“We don’t have cold drinking water during Sehri and Iftar time because the fridge isn’t working due to the power outages,” said Kashif, a resident of Saddar. He said that he and his family cannot even sleep during the night or day as WAPDA is suspending the power supply continuously.

“Our UPS also ran out of charge and the water supply was suspended because of loadshedding,” said Waqas Khan, another resident of Saddar. He sad even though there are always problems with power supply in the summer, the government does not make arrangements or draft policies to address the problem, he said. “Our families spend sleepless nights and days as there is no electricity in our area,” said Usman, Ali and Aftab, residents of Ali Town.

Salma Khan of Dhamial said that she spent the day without a fan and broke her fast without cold water. “The power supply is being suspended for long hours by WAPDA that has doubled our problems”, she said. Many other residents demanded the government to end the loadshedding at least during Ramazan.