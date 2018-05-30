Share:

LOS ANGELES-Madonna's lyrics and details of her new songs have been leaked online.

The 'Like a Prayer' hitmaker has recorded a number of tracks to accompany her first new song in three years, 'Beautiful Game' - produced by 'Die Another Day' producer Mirwais - which she performed at the Met Gala earlier his month.

The songs recorded for Madonna's 14th album reportedly include some of the Queen of Pop's most personal and controversial lyrics to date.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: ''Madonna is desperate to make her 14th album her most cutting edge yet.

''She is going to be furious that her early work is already being leaked when the whole point is for it to have a shock impact.'' The 'Into The Grove' hitmaker is also believed to rap parts of the song.

'Dos Hermano' is partly sung in Spanish and is a slow ballad about two brothers who are separated by immigration laws.

Whilst 'Turn Back Time' is believed to have been co-written with Joe Henry - who last worked with Madonna on 2012's 'Falling Free' - and reportedly sees Madonna reflect on having an abortion when she was young and all the things the child has missed out on.

'Smartgun' tells the story of a black boy who is shot by police, and 'Persistence' features the repeated line: ''If you want something, you have to ask for it.'' It's not the first time Madonna has fallen victim to an album leak.

In 2015, the singer was left infuriated when tracks from 'Rebel Heart' appeared online.

The culprit was arrested in Tel Aviv by the Lahav 433 crime-fighting agency for ''breaking into'' her computer.

The 'Hung Up' hitmaker expressed her relief at the news, writing on Facebook: ''I am profoundly grateful to the FBI, the Israeli Police investigators and anyone else who helped lead to the arrest of this hacker. I deeply appreciate my fans who have provided us with pertinent information and continue to do so regarding leaks of my music. Like any citizen, I have the right to privacy.

''This invasion into my life - creatively, professionally, and personally remains a deeply devastating and hurtful experience, as it must be for all artists who are victims of this type of crime.''