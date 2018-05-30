Share:

Islamabad-The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad has restored 235 kiosks situated in different sectors of the city.

In 2015, the CDA had cancelled licences of over 400 kiosks and the kiosk owners had termed it an excess on part of the authority. The issue of their restoration was pending since long as the allottees had protested delay in the restoration process. Later, the government formed a committee to look into the issue and resolve it to the satisfaction of the allottees.

Mayor Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz handed over the documents to the allottees whose licences were restored. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has taken consolidated steps to resolve the long-standing issues of the city. Since establishment of MCI, several issues have been resolved, which apparently had no solution, he claimed. On this occasion, Deputy Speaker, National Assembly Murteza Javed Abbassi, Chairmen of different union councils of MCI, representatives of Khokha Association and Director Municipal Administration were also present.

Mayor of Islamabad said that on the recommendations of nine members committee of National Assembly, 235 kiosks, situated in different sectors of Islamabad have been restored in the first phase. He said that when the MCI was established, it was informed that like other issues, restoration of kiosks was also pending since 2013. He said that concerned formations were directed to formulate a policy so that the issue could be resolved once and for all and these kiosks could add to the beauty of the city. Complying with the directions, MCI prepared a proper design for the kiosks which would be adopted all over the city. He said that the monthly rent of these kiosks has also been increased from 600 to 6000 per month which would help generate handsome amount of revenue in this head.

The Mayor further said that no constructions and encroachments would be allowed in the surroundings of these kiosks and in this context, a proper monitoring mechanism would adopted so that rules and regulation in this context could be enforced strictly in future.

The special committee formed by the parliament had directed the CDA to restore licensed kiosks. The Authority was asked to restore the all 485 licensed kiosks. However, 235 kiosks have been restored in the first phase. The CDA officials had demolished more than 300 kiosks in two days. National Assembly Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi and other committee members had expressed concerns regarding the ‘illegal’ cancellation of kiosks in Islamabad.

The committee had also directed CDA to formulate a policy to differentiate legal and illegal ‘cabin’ kiosks in order to prevent the mushrooming of illegal kiosks in the city. In 2013, the CDA chairman had abruptly cancelled all kiosk licences. However, the CDA officials verbally allowed those running small businesses to continue for a long period of time, but panicked when FIA arrested several CDA Municipal Administration Directorate and Enforcement Wing officials who had dealt with kiosk allotments, and demolished over 300 kiosks in just two days.

Meanwhile, MCI officials have requested Pakistan Air Force to help them in putting out the fire that is spreading rapidly at the Margalla Hills. According to the officials at the MCI, a request has been made to the PAF for helicopters so that the fire could be controlled.