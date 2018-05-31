Share:

LAHORE - To pass the bill of prerequisite education of Holy Quran with translation from grade one to Intermediate is the historic accomplishment of federal and provincial governments, Punjab Education Minister Rana Mashhood said on Wednesday.

According ot a press release, he expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organised by Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) with reference to the compulsory education of Holy Quran in schools.

PCTB MD Abdul Qayyum, PEC Chief Executive Rao Muhammad Aslam, Additional Director Syed Mubashar Hussain and DPI Schools’ Mumtaz Shah were also present at this occasion. The education minister indicated that it has been made possible by the joint efforts of school education and Punjab Assembly to implement the education of Quran with translation. He commented that the provincial Secretary Education and PCTB Chairperson Lt Gen (R) Myhammad Akran Khan and PCTB MD Abdul Qayyum must be congratulated in this regard.

“This program has been initiated as a pilot program from Bahalwapur. The education of Quran with translation will help minimise the issue of sectarianism and will encourage mutual cooperation and national solidarity,” he said, adding that Quranic education will become a source of character building and guidance to the young generation with modern education.

Rana Mashood said that according to PCTB Act 2015, the publishing and selling of books without the prior consent of PCTB is a serious offence and Punjab Textbook Board is much vigilant in this regard.

Noted Islamic scholar Maulana Muhammad Hussain Akbar remarked that it is a great work to enforce the education of Quran according to the constitution. He indicated that today's ceremony in this respect is of great importance and value. He said: “Surely the Book of Allah should be our guide.”–PR