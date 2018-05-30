Share:

MULTAN-The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) has expressed its complete satisfaction over the caretaker set-up announced ahead of the general elections in the country.

Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami and MMA Liaqat Baloch said that all suspicions and reservations regarding the upcoming general elections have got cleared now and establishment of caretaker governments at provinces and centre is a good omen for the democracy in the country.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, he said that it was a great challenge for all political parties to follow the code of conduct for the holding of free, fair and transparent election.

He declared that the MMA would fully participate in the upcoming elections and its candidates would run from all constituencies across the country. He added that the MMA would bring highly capable, patriot and honest candidates to the ground to contest election on the sign of book. He declared that the MMA would carry religion and democracy side by side for the protection of democracy and constitution as well as to maintain a balanced relationship between politics and state.

To a query, he said that the current government completely failed to make the world aware of Indian water terrorism and aggression in held Kashmir. He said that Pakistan was a nuclear power and therefore the MMA would adopt a courageous policy to represent Pakistan on international forums in an honourable way.

CALL TO PRESERVE HISTORIC MONUMENTS: Members of civil society demanded the government on Wednesday take immediate steps to conserve the monuments of Nawab Muzaffar Khan Shaheed, former ruler of Multan.

Addressing a joint news conference here, Dr Farooq Langah, Chairman of Rohi Development Organization, Ehsan Khan Saddozai, Divisional chairman of APCA, Munawar Khurshid Siddiqui, Secretary general of Sawail Development Organisation, Jawad Ameen Qureshi, secretary general of Civil Society Network and Malik Irfan Utera, president of Akhbar Faroosh Union, said that Nawab Muzaffar Khan’s palaces and fort in Shujabad and Muzaffargarh were in very poor condition. They further pointed out that besides Shujabad, he also built forts in Khangarh, Sikandarabad and Muzaffargarh. They said that thieves took away doors, windows and even bricks from the forts while Shujabad fort was under occupation of qabza mafia.

They said that Muzaffargarh fort was turned into a graveyard and both the forts were decaying. They demanded the government take both the forts in Muzaffargarh and Shujabad into its custody and launch a revival project. They said that both the forts could attract thousands of tourists to Shujabad and Muzaffargarh. They further asked the government to conserve mango and dates orchards as well as Taleri canal in Muzaffargarh, reconstruct the shrine of Nawaz Shuja Khan Saddozai in Shujabad and eliminate all encroachments along the Muzaffargarh and Shujabad forts. They asked the government to build shrine of Nawab Muzaffar Khan Shaheed on his grave just outside the shrine of Bahauddin Zakariya on Multan fort.

They pointed out that Cardiology Institute was set up at the birth place of Nawaz Muzaffar Khan Shaheed and therefore either the institute or any of its gates should be named after him.