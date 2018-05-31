Share:

LONDON - England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan expects a "young and hungry" Australia will be "galvanised" by the ball-tampering scandal that rocked world cricket when the old rivals meet in a one-day international series next month.

England, currently involved in a Test campaign with Pakistan, resume their involvement in 50-over cricket with a one-off match against Scotland in Edinburgh on June 10 before returning home for a five-match ODI series with Australia.

The England fixtures will be Australia's first international matches since a ball-tampering scandal during a Test match against South Africa in Cape Town in March led to the ongoing suspensions of then captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft.

Australia will also be without all three members of their Ashes-winning fast-bowling attack -- Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. But Morgan, who led an England team currently number one in the ODI world rankings to a 4-1 win over Australia in a five-match series held 'Down Under' in January, remained wary of the threat posed by the World Cup-holders.

"I think they will, with one eye on the World Cup, they will come with a strong performance," Morgan told reporters at an event in London on Wednesday to mark a year until the start of the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales. "What's happened to them in the last six months has the potential to galvanise a young, hungry side." Morgan added: "So we're going to have bring our 'A game' to this series. It's going to be a good challenge for us moving forward."

The former Ireland batsman was included in England squads for both the Scotland match and the Australia series announced Wednesday despite suffering a finger injury fielding for county side Middlesex during a One-Day Cup match against Somerset on Sunday.

Morgan was set to captain the World XI in a charity match against the West Indies at Lord's on Thursday which is being held to raise funds for stadiums in Dominica and Anguilla damaged by hurricanes that swept through the Caribbean last year. But while he won't be able to play in that match, Morgan will take charge in Scotland and then in five matches against Australia starting at The Oval on June 13.

"I have a small fracture in the ring finger of my right hand," Morgan explained. "I got hit in a game on Sunday at Somerset. It's disappointing, but it's not the worst news that could have come through. It's a week-to-10 days to get the swelling down in the finger and then protect it as we go on."

Morgan was disappointed, however, to be sidelined from Thursday's match at Lord's. "It was my first time being selected in a charitable but also World XI game, it's very special to be selected," he said. "It's at my (Middlesex) home ground, I'll definitely be there to watch and support, but it's a shame to miss out."

Squad for Scotland ODI: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Squad for Australia ODIs: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood