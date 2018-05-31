Share:

KARACHI - A meeting was held on Wednesday headed by NAB Director General Mohammad Altaf to review progress on investigation against Bahria Town, Malir Development Authority (MDA) officials and other government functionaries.

Review was conducted in compliance to the directions of NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal to expedite cases taken up by the Supreme Court.

According to a press statement released by NAB Karachi spokesperson, the investigation team apprised the board that the investigation was already completed and case was made out on the basis of irrefutable evidence which establishes that management of Bahria Town in connivance with relevant public office holders, officers and officials of revenue department, district Malir, MDA and Sindh building control authority took illegal possession of thousands of acres of valuable government land situated on main Super Highway (M9) in violation of Colonization of Government Land Act 1912, MDA Act 1993 and Sindh Building Control Ordinance 1979.

It further said that the board was also apprised that a concise statement was also submitted in the Supreme Court of Pakistan highlighting facts regarding blatant violation of laws and rules, adding that the review board appreciated the efforts of investigating team that concluded the case by engaging Survey of Pakistan, Ministry of Defence for demarcation of the land under illegal possession of Bahria Town which established that Bahria Town was in possession of 12,156 acres, after which Bahria Town was restrained by the Supreme Court from undertaking further development.

The director general issued the instructions to the investigating team to engage with the legal team for expediting queries if any, so that the deadline given by the Supreme Court is met well in time, it added.