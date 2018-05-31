Share:

rawalpindi - Two officers of National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MWP) were booked under attempted murder charges by Naseerabad police for firing on a passenger bus near new airport.

At least two passengers were wounded as a result of the fatal shooting on the passenger bus by two officers when the driver of bus did not stop for bus search.

On complaint of Gulfaraz Khan, the injured passenger, the case registered with Police Station (PS) Naseerabad under sections 324/34/427 of Pakistan Penal Court (PPC) against NH&MWP Patrolling Officers (POs)/Sub Inspectors (SIs) Shahid Gull and Aitzaz. However, no arrest was made so far.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) NH&MWP Amjad Javed Salimi suspended the two accused POs and ordered inquiry against them, sources added.

According to sources, Gulfaraz Khan, who is undergoing medical treatment in hospital, stated before police investigators that he along with other passengers was travelling from Peshawar to Rawalpindi in a passenger bus bearing registration number LES-18-09. He said two officers of NH&MWP riding in official vehicle signalled the driver to stop the bus after crossing Toll Plaza.

However, the driver named Imtiaz Khan did not obey the order and accelerated the bus towards Rawalpindi GT Road, he said. On this, the police officers began chasing the bus in official vehicle and opened indiscriminate firing on the bus. “As a result, I and bus conductor Abdul Rehman sustained critical bullet injuries,” he mentioned. He told investigators that all the passengers sped away after the bus driver stopped the vehicle along the roadside. The applicant requested police to register a case against the motorway police officers for launching an armed attack on passenger bus.

Taking action, police registered an attempted murder case against two POs/SIs of NH&MWP and began investigation.

SHO PS Naseerabad Chaudhry Akhter Ali, when contacted, confirmed the arrests. He said the rescuers shifted the injured passengers to DHQ and PIMS for medical treatment while the bus driver managed to flee the scene. Police found nothing suspicious from during course of search. He said efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

On the other hand, IG NH&MWP Amjad Javed Salimi has taken notice of the incident of firing on passenger bus and placed both officers under suspension.