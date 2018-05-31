Share:

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Archives and Libraries Department is opening nine day exhibition titled 'Fear and Vengeance in 1857,' at Anarkali's Tomb in Civil Secretariat. The exhibition is based on the invaluable record held at the Punjab Archives from the events of 1857-8, including daily reports, correspondence, historical lithographs and other memorabilia. The theme of 'Fear and Vengeance' is chosen to focus on the human element of the Great Rebellion, the initial fear of the mutinied sepoys by the British, and the ultimate vengeance inflicted upon the defeat by the government of the East India Company.–Staff Reporter

PES provides emergency service to 491 victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) provided emergency services to 491 victims of 855 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours. The statistics show that 215 accidents were reported in Lahore with 210 victims, 85 in Faisalabad with 105 injured and 61 in Multan with 69 victims. According to the data, 623 motorbikes, 107 auto rickshaws, 66 motorcars, 32 vans, 08 passenger buses, 26 trucks and 93 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents. Rescue 1122 staffers have shifted all injured to different hospitals of the province.–APP

PAT terms Shehbaz tenure pack of corruption, killings, foreign loans

Pakistan Awami Tehrik has termed Punjab government five years tenure pack of corruption, lies, oppression, killings, nepotism, sever violation of merit system, nabbing of political workers, foreign loans and plunder of provincial exchequer through formation of companies. In a White Paper on Shehbaz Sharif’s governance in the province, PAT claimed the younger Sharif indeed made Punjab indebted with over Rs 600 billion Six. It said Punjab had surplus Budget in 2007. “Shehbaz obliged his front men and kinsmen with 51 corrupt companies and blindly plundered provincial exchequer. The companies are under-trial in courts and NAB. Corrupt bureaucrat Ahad Cheema and his corruption was given support in cabinet meeting.”–Staff Reporter

NH&MP to adopt zero-tolerance policy against lane violation

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) will adopt zero tolerance policy against lane violation, overloading, PSVs and violations of motorcyclists. DIG Central Zone Ahmad Arslan Malik announced this in a meeting with all Sector and Beat Commanders held at Babu Sabu Office here on Wednesday. The DIG directed the officers to depute special crime prevention squad keeping in view upcoming Eid. He further directed the officers to take strict legal action against the vehicles involved in lane violation and overloading by imposing heavy fine and impounding the delinquent vehicle. He further directed that all sector commanders would patrol twice a day to monitor the progress of enforcement. He also directed to take strict action against violations of motorcyclists, rickshaws and PSVs. He further said that he would himself monitor the performance of each officer on daily basis and no lethargy will be tolerated in execution of his directions. The DIG asked the officers to improve visibility of the patrolling vehicles and provide timely help to the distressed road users. Beat commanders were directed to conduct meetings with transporters to give them strong message about the action plan of motorway police.–APP

