islamabad - The Capital Development Authority has found National Police Foundation housing scheme in violation of several by-laws governing the urban planning, The Nation has learnt reliably.

The Authority believed that the Foundation violated the approved layout plan of the NPF Housing scheme by changing the land use as residential plots in the scheme have been converted into commercial plots. A letter written by the directorate of housing societies to Director NPF, Islamabad in May 2018 enlisted a number of violations on part of the NPF administration. It said parks in the scheme have not been developed in the scheme area and a number of residential plots have been developed in the area in violation of the approved layout plan. Furthermore, public building sites and graveyard have not been developed in the scheme area, according to the letter. The directorate further stated that the Foundation has not yet submitted complete revenue papers for the scheme area as per land ownership and land developed by NPF housing scheme . The directorate has asked the NPF administration to dismantle any construction that took place in violation of CDA’s land use percentage for planning and development of housing scheme . They have also been directed to get the approval of building plans for all building from directorate of BCS-II, CDA. The directorate has asked the administration of the housing scheme to rectify the deficiencies in the land uses in the scheme area, graveyard, open spaces/parks and public buildings.

In March 2016, the CDA alleged that National Police Foundation was involved in China cutting as it converted eight residential plots into commercial ones raising the number of residential plots from 1,195 to 1,232 at the cost of parks, playgrounds, open space and even graveyard, according to the documents available.

According to details, NPF had converted two residential plots into commercial ones to construct ground plus 7-storey ‘Fortune Residency’, converted six more residential plots into commercial ones to construct ground plus 3 to ground plus 4-storey commercial plazas. Fortune Residency was constructed on two residential plots bearing number 410 and 410-A in street number 26 of NPF in sector E-11/4 of the capital.

Six plots bearing number 690, 692, 693, 694, 695 and 696 in street number 43 were converted into commercial ones to construct plazas of G+3 to G+4-storey. As per the approved layout plan, total residential plots in the scheme were 1,195 whereas in accordance to ground position, these are 1,232. Public buildings area and areas reserved for parks, playgrounds, open spaces and graveyard is far less than the area shown in the approved layout plan of the scheme. According to the letter written by the director housing societies CDA to the M/s NPF, the change in the approved layout plan is a sheer violation of rules/regulations.