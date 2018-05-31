Share:

BAJAUR AGENCY - A man was killed and three others were wounded on Wednesday after unidentified persons attacked them inside the mosque in Bajaur Agency.

Officials of local administration said that the incident took place in Malanagi area of Mamond tehsil in the early hours of Wednesday.

People killed and injured were members of ‘Tablighi Jamaat.’ They were staying in the mosque for the last two days and were asleep when unidentified armed persons attacked them with automatic weapons.

They said that Mansab Khan died on the spot while three others were seriously injured in the attack.

Soon after the incident, residents of the area and tribal elders rushed to the mosque and shifted the injured to Agency Headquarters Hospital, Khar.

A senior official told that personal enmity could be the reason behind the incident.

He informed that two people were arrested based on information provided by family members of the victims.