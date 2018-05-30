Share:

HAFIZABAD-As many as 591 polling stations are being set up in the district to hold general elections in fair, free and peaceful manner on July 25, Senior Civil Judge (Admn) Aamir Shehzad said.

While giving briefing to the media which was attended among others by Returning Officers and District Election Commissioner Muhammad Saleem, he said that according to the direction of the ECP, an all-out effort would be made to hold the polling in transparent manner and no one would be allowed to influence or pressurise polling staff. He said that preliminary polling scheme has been issued according to which 591 polling stations for the lone NA-87 constituency and three PP-69, 70, 71 are being set up and intending candidates/political parties would be given 21 days to file any objection and after the approval of the ECP the final notification of polling scheme would be issued.

He said that modern information technology would be utilised and after the closing of polling, the number of casting votes would be sent to the respective Returning Officer immediately to eliminate the chances of any change in the result. Moreover, he said that CCTV cameras would be installed at the polling stations and extra-ordinary security arrangements would also be made to prevent any rigging or vandalism. Furthermore, Returning Officers would be bound to announce the results of every constituency up to 2 am. He further said that direct monitoring of the polling would be made at the District Control Room.

meanwhile, the District Benevolent Board has approved 164 cases of financial assistance to in-service, retired and dependants of deceased government employees and sent the cases to Provincial Benevolent Board so that the financial assistance could be disbursed to the recipients before Eidul Fitr.

Secretary Board Ijaz Bhutta said that after complete scrutiny of the cases monthly grant of 19 cases, 53 marriage grant cases, 40 funeral cases, 52 scholarships cases amounting to Rs. 38,22,000 have been approved and hoped that after the approval of the Provincial Board the amount would be disbursed to the recipients.