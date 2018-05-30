Share:

SADIQABAD-State Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Darshan Lal claimed that the PML-N had completed innumerable public welfare projects during its five-year tenure.

During a meeting with MPA Kanji Ram, he maintained that political rivals of the PML-N could not eliminate the love for Nawaz Sharif from the hearts of people. He further claimed that the PML-N government had eliminated terrorism, loadshedding, inflation and unemployment from the country, adding that the party would clinch the next general election with the public assistance.

Earlier, Dr Darshan Lal congratulated Saith Kanji Ram on becoming vice president of minority wing of PML-N Punjab. He presented Mr Kanji Ram a bouquet of flowers and extended his best wishes to him. He said that Kanji Ram had rendered considerable sacrifices for the party. He expressed his optimism that Mr Kanji Ram would go all out to fulfil the duty he had been assigned to. Meanwhile, the management of a local fertilizers factory handed over a monetary cheque worth Rs94,500 to the principal of Govt Postgraduate College of Commerce (GPCC) for the installation of a water filtration plant on the college premises.

Earlier, GPCC principal Prof Sajjad Mansoor had called on Mehmood Iqbal, deputy manager of the fertilizers factory, and apprised him of unavailability of clean drinking water for students. He said that the students were falling victim to digestive disorders and different other diseases due to consumption of unclean water. He sought the installation of a water filtration plant at the college so that students would have the facility of portable water. So, a monetary cheque worth Rs94,500 was handed over to the college principal by the factory management for the installation of a water filtration plant to ensure the availability of potable water for students.