QUETTA - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that despite challenges the PML-N government during its five-year term in office had done much by bringing innovation and change in almost every sector of life and economy.

Speaking at the inauguration of National Incubation Center organised by the Ministry of IT and Telecom here, the Prime Minister said that be it economic growth, energy crisis, power outages, connectivity etc., the PML-N government remained successful in addressing major issues facing the country.

He said that the network of roads and highways as well as motorways constructed during the last five years were unprecedented. Similarly, the addition of thousands of megawatt of power in national grid during this period was also not done even during the last 65 years, he added.

The Prime Minister hoped that the next government would carry forward the prudent policies adopted and pursued by the present government. He said that an amount of Rs 26 billion was allocated for the development of IT sector in Balochistan which helped ensure 3G connectivity and services in the province.

The development of IT sector in Balochistan would help generate more job opportunities in the province, he added.