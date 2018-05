Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Press Club Literary Committee is organizing a Natia Muhaira at Faiz Ahmad Faiz auditorium on Thursday (tomorrow) at 4.00 pm. Dr Hassan Askari Kazmi will preside over it while prominent poets including Allama Bashir Rizmi, Ashraf Javed, Jamshed Azam Chisti, Wahid Amber, Gulzar Bokhari, Hassan Kazmi, Iqbal Rahi, Javed Qasim, Abu Al-Hassan Khawar, Arslan Arsal, Dr Sagheer Ahmad Sagheer, Tariq Chugtai and other will present Natia poetry. –APP