Share:

KAMALIA-Residents of Mohallah Hussain Shah staged a protest in front of Kamalia Press Club against inactiveness of Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) here the other day.

Talking to media, they said that the PHED had started construction work at Mohallah Hussain Shah but did not ensure its completion. Imran, one of the protesters, told The Nation that the contractor had dug out all streets of the area but die not install sewage pipes. "Residents of the area as well as the passersby are worried about this situation," he said, adding that there were four academies in a street of the area were boys and girls came for education. "The ruined paths have made their entry impossible into the street," he pointed out.

He added that the other day, a patient had to be transferred to hospital but the ambulance could not reach the street because of the work abandoned halfway. "Reportedly, contractor is busy in completion of some other projects somewhere else and surely has postponed completion of this project for an indefinite period," he maintained. The protesting people demanded that the Toba deputy commissioner should take notice of the situation and take immediate action against the contractor.