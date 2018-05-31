Share:

PSO launches environment friendly RON 97 fuel

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan State Oil (PSO), in continuation of its quest to improve the quality of fuels in Pakistan, has upgraded its products portfolio with the inclusion of the RON 97 high octane petrol under brand name “Altron X Hi- Octane 97”.

RON 97 delivers superior performance to vehicles for a smooth and knock-free drive. The higher-grade RON results in extended engine life and reduced maintenance costs. The new RON 97 from PSO reduces the environmental impact due to lower emissions. Additional benefits of the new product range include better mileage, enhanced engine performance and a great driving experience to the consumer.

Being Pakistan’s flagship oil marketing company, PSO played a key role in materializing the vision of the government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources (MNPR) by introducing higher grade RON fuels in the country for the very first time in November 2016.

Dr Ayesha lauds PRA’s efforts

LAHORE (PR): Punjab finance minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha was given a farewell Iftar dinner by chairman of Punjab Revenue Authority Dr Raheal Ahmed at PRA Headquarters. While thanking the chairman and his members for the farewell, the minister appreciated the efforts of the department in working to the best of their abilities and showing professionalism in achieving their targets and generating applaudable tax revenues. In her remarks, she also applauded PRA’s achievements and valued the determinations of its officials in making it the success story of the Punjab government. She thanked PRA officials in good terms for all support they have been providing to the Finance Department and the Punjab government. She said it was their revenue collections and target achievements which have always helped the provincial government in planning and initiating new development projects. She stressed the need to introduce the culture of self-reliance and encouraged PRA officials to work with the same dedication for the betterment of the department, province and the nation. She said PRA has already collected RS.100 billion from its total target of Rs.115 billion before the close of this month while in 2013-14 the total tax collected stood at Rs 43 billion. She congratulated RA officials and chairman for the achievement. Chairman PRA thanked the minister for her kind words and support for the department as and when required.

Pak exhibition in Chile attracts buyers

KARACHI (PR): The first Single Country Exhibition of Pakistan is being held in Santigo (Chile) at Estacion Mapoccho venue. Chile is considered as high income stable economy in Latin America. The Pakistani exhibition has attracted thousands of buyers. M/s Euro Football Sialkot has received an order of 10,000 footballs. M/s Ghamza Industries got an order of 5000 shirts. The company made a deal and as per the company information from June it will continuously supply shirts up to 50,000. M/s Zuni (Shabbir Textile) finalised $3000 as test deal. M/s Santex Industries received an order of $40000. Many people have shown great interest in Pakistani composite stall where the clothes of Pakistani fashion designers are being displayed. A boutique has asked for purchase of all composite - Fashion Designer products and 50 more pieces of every item. In addition, there is sale of thousands of dollars of many products on many stalls.