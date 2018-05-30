Share:

LOS ANGELES-Reese Witherspoon has called on Hollywood to support more female moviemakers.

The 42-year-old actress - who has been a vocal supporter of the Time's Up movement - thinks it's important that the film industry becomes more accessible to people with different perspectives and different stories to tell.

Speaking to Fast Company, Reese explained: ''You feel like you can't expect every movie to be made by the same 20 men and feel like you're getting different stories.

''I mean, we talk about the male gaze versus the female gaze ... women tell stories in different ways. What if we had that kind of powerful storytelling from other perspectives, that was just as viable commercially, how can we change the world? And I really think we can.''

In 2015, Reese spoke of her determination to support more women from different backgrounds as they pursue their dream of working in the entertainment industry.

The Academy Award-winning star - who owns a production company called Hello Sunshine - suggested that a lot of the inequality issues are deep-rooted in American society.

She explained: ''I feel like it starts very young. Women who are writers and women who are directors are not getting those critical internships when you are 18, 19, 20, 21. I mean ... just looking around, I'm standing on set looking for the female interns, Latin American interns.''

''When we were doing 'Hot Pursuit' we had these Latin American writers. I mean, it was so hard to find a Latin American comedy writer. I'm calling everybody who runs a TV show.

''We need to develop the talent when they are 18, 19 years old and that responsibility is on us, our companies, other people in this audience that own companies. Let's find these young women.''