Share:

JACOBABAD - Coalition for Tobacco Control– Pakistan (CTC-Pak) officials Wednesday said: “Give priority to health over business” during their nationwide awareness activities from all over Pakistan on World No Tobacco Day.

CTC-Pak officials Jan Odhano, Nadeem Behrani, Qurban Ali and others said that tobacco is the primary contributor to 16 percent of all non-communicable diseases (NCDs) deaths particularly cardiovascular. And cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks are the 19 percent of the total deaths making it the highest NCD in Pakistan. Cancer and other chronic respiratory diseases account for majority of other NCDs related deaths, they added.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) report, tobacco use disproportionately harms some of the world’s most vulnerable populations. More than 80 percent of the world’s smokers live in low-and middle-income countries, where the harms of tobacco use are further exacerbated by a lack of access to health care.

Tobacco use also creates economic burden, costing countries a staggering $1.4 trillion dollars a year in health care costs and lost productivity.

The global tobacco epidemic kills more than seven million people each year and in Pakistan, 108,800 deaths are associated with tobacco. This is an established medical fact that tobacco use is major cause of heart attacks or strokes in the country.

Jan Odhano said that the government is responsible for protecting people’s health from tobacco exposure and for this purpose it has to strictly enforce the tobacco control laws in Pakistan to restrict access to tobacco. “We urge the government to take immediate action such as enforce the long delayed 85 percent Pictorial Health Warning (PHW) on cigarette packs to inform about health hazards associated with tobacco use,” he said and adding “We need to caution the smokers and others around him on priority basis. Unfortunately the decision for larger pictorial warning on cigarette packs in public health interest has not been implemented even after three years of its announcement in 2015.”

He further said that the government also compromised on tobacco tax this year as well by accommodating the tobacco industry by continuation of the third tier which allows most selling brands with least tax.

The consumption has increased two folds. The government has already lost revenue during 2017, by playing into the hands of the tobacco industry. Cigarettes are cheaper now and accessible to anyone including children and youth, he added.

Nadeem said: “We need strict policies, enforcement measures and more awareness to better understand the laws and demand 85 percent PHW.” He said high authorities need to increase the taxes on tobacco to protect our present and next generation.

He added that Pakistan ratified and became a party to the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) in 2004.

He said that after 14 years, Pakistan has still a long way to go in order to fulfill its international obligations by implementing stronger tobacco control policies. The Coalition for Tobacco Control – Pakistan is a coalition of more than 250 civil society partner organisations hailing from all four provinces of Pakistan and is working towards strengthening the development and implementation of tobacco control policies in Pakistan.