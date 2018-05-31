Share:

KARACHI - The sizzling heat claimed two more lives while hundreds of people suffered heatstroke as the port city experienced the hottest day of the season on Wednesday.

The mercury shot up to 45°C in Karachi as another bout of heatwave continued to prevail in the metropolis.

Following the predication of hottest day by Pakistan Metrological Department, special heatstroke centres were established in various hospitals of the city including Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Civil Hospital, Karachi (CHK), Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) and others.

During the hottest day, hundreds of people were affected from heatstroke and were shifted to private hospitals for medical treatment. According to Edhi, a young man died of heatstroke in Khamiso Goth, New Karachi area. The young man later identified as 26-year-old Qurban Ali, son of Akhter Ali, while his body was brought at Edhi Morgue.

Another 70-year-old man died at Cantt Railway Station. The body was shifted to morgue after completion of legal formalities. Police said that the victim has yet to be identified till filling this report.

JPMC Director Emergency Dr Seemi Jamali told The Nation that no case was reported of heatstroke but several people were brought JPMC with heat exhaustion related complication and they were discharged after first aid. Dr Jamali said that low humidity is the reason of heatstroke but today there was 40-50 percent humidity reported in atmosphere.

According ASH administration, a man was brought at ASH from Liaqutabad area with heat exhaustion complication but no case of heatstroke was reported.

Similarly, CHK administration also denied that no case was reported in heatstroke while some cases of heat exhaustion were reported in the hospital.

During the holy month of Ramazan current weltering weather have life threats but city administration has yet taken any effective steps in this regard. Following the prediction about increase in hot weather in Karachi, administration had announced heatstroke camps in city but no one camp was witnessed in the city.

However, various NGOs, police, Rangers and several other private organisations established their roadside camps in the city to provide first aid to the people those suffer from heat exhaustion. The volunteers at roadside camps provided wet towels among the people those travelled during noon hours to save their lives from heatstroke.

Several traders placed water pipes at outside their business points and showers on people during the peak hot hours.

On the other side, residents of mostly areas were facing acute water shortage during the scorching weather. People were compliant that they waiting in long queues for hours outside the water tanker hydrants to get water tanker during ongoing hot weather but Karachi Water and Sewerage Board paying no heed on the issue.

Despite the tall claims no letup in unannounced power loadshedding in the city despite the repeated directives by ruling government to avoid power suspension during ongoing heat spell.

The city faced an extended heatwave earlier this month as well, when the mercury routinely touched 44°C for four to five days. The scorching weather forced the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi to postpone the examinations last week.

The board has changed the timings of examinations from May 29 to June 13 owing to the heatwave. Exams for Arts Group (Regular and Private) will now start at 8:30am. The temperatures were recorded in Mohenjo Daro 50°C, followed by 49°C in Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad, Lasbella, Sibbi, and Bahawalnagar.