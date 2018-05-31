Share:



Reagan Remmers (C), of Missoula, Montana, is embraced by fellow competitor Pragya Choudhary of Canton, Michigan after Remmers was welcomed back into the third round of the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Remers was back in the competition after she spelled ÒBalaklava,Ó a city name but the word said was given was Òbalaclava." 516 spellers from across the country and around the world competed in the bee.



James Gordy, 13, of Princess Anne, Maryland, and his fellow competitors staves off boredom during the third round of the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. 516 spellers from across the country and around the world competed in the bee.



Sky Lewit, 11, of Weehawken, New Jersey, and her fellow competitors staves off boredom and nerves during the third round of the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. 516 spellers from across the country and around the world competed in the bee.



Alexandria Ciurlina, 14, of Folsom, New Jersey, wears a jewled bee pendant while correctly spelling her word during The 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. 516 spellers from across the country and around the world competed in the bee.