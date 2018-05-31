Share:

Torres linked to Japan after deleted post

TOKYO - Embarrassed J-League officials issued an apology Wednesday after announcing that Spanish World Cup winner Fernando Torres had completed a transfer to Japanese club Sagan Tosu. But the leaked post, which was dated May 31 but hastily removed from the J-League's official website, could still signal Torres' arrival in Japan after speculation linking the former Liverpool striker with a move. Before being deleted, the news was widely shared on social media, triggering rumours of a formal announcement from Kyushu-based Sagan. Japan's professional football league welcomed Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta to rival club Vissel Kobe last week. On its Twitter feed, the J-League apologised for the gaffe. "We deeply apologise to staff and fans of Sagan Tosu for the misunderstanding," officials tweeted.–AFP

French football 'needs' Neymar: Fed chief

PARIS - French football "needs" Neymar, according to the country's federation president Noel Le Graet, who said the Brazilian star "must stay" at Paris Saint-Germain. "We need this image, he's a fantastic footballer," Le Graet told AFP Wednesday. "He's on a five-year contract. He must stay. PSG shows that it can attract the big stars." Neymar became the world's most expensive footballer after his transfer to PSG last August from Barcelona for a whopping fee of 222 million euros. He won the French player of the year prize this season despite a foot injury meaning he has not featured for the Parisian club since the end of February. There has been constant speculation that the 26-year-old's stay in the French capital could be a short one, with Real Madrid linked to a move for the Brazilian.–AFP

Hamann slams Karius for tears in Kiev

BERLIN - Dietmar Hamann, a former Champions League winner with Liverpool, has criticised the Reds' goalkeeper Loris Karius for his tearful behaviour after the European final defeat against Real Madrid. "My sympathy with Karius is limited," Hamann said. "We don't have to discuss that he decided the final with his two mistakes. "Something like that can also happen to a professional footballer. "But what I didn't like was his behaviour afterwards. "To publically show his suffering after the final whistle was just as unnecessary as his tearful asking for forgiveness from the Reds fans." Karius' double mistakes in Kiev allowed Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale to snatch goals for Real in a 3-1 defeat and the goalkeeper cut a sad figure as he tearfully applauded travelling fans after the final whistle.–AFP

Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern

BERLIN - Bayern Munich's star striker Robert Lewandowski wants to leave the Bundesliga club this summer to seek ‘a new challenge’, his agent said Wednesday. "Robert feels that he needs a change and a new challenge in his career," Pini Zahavi said. "The managers of Bayern know about it." Lewandowski, whose Bayern contract runs until 2021, has been linked with Real Madrid while PSG and Premier League giants Chelsea and Man United are also understood to be interested. He was the Bundesliga's top scorer in the just-completed season with 29 goals, the third time he has won the trophy after success in 2015/16, also with Bayern, and 2013/14 while at ex-club Borussia Dortmund. Zahavi said: "Robert's motivations are not money or a specific club, because almost all top clubs would like to sign him up.”–AFP

Three matches held in Ramadan basketball

LAHORE - Three matches were decided in the Ramadan Floodlit Basketball Tournament here on Wednesday at the Don Bosco School courts. Don Bosco Urdu Medium, Don Bosco English Medium and DHA fashioned out victories against their respective opponents and all moved to the next round in the tournament. Don Bosco Urdu Medium scored a narrow 56-55 points win over Ravians Club, Don Bosco English Medium prevailed over Ravians Club 36-39 and DHA outstroke Don Bosco Urdu Medium 45-36. The tournament is being held under auspices of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) to engage players in basketball activity to ensure their fitness and form in the month of Ramadan. The tournament organiser said: “The event will help in finding fresh talent, who will be further groomed for the national events.”–Staff Reporter