BAHAWALNAGAR-Thousands of lady health workers laid a siege to the office of Bahawalnagar deputy commissioner (DC) as protest against registration of an FIR against 800 health workers and suspension of 14 of them including seven health supervisors on Wednesday.

The lady health workers from across Punjab reached Bahawalnagar to participate in the protest on the call of Health Workers Union (LWU) Punjab president Rukhsana Anwar. They have set up camps outside the DC office

On the occasion, LWU district president Afia Jabeen told the media that no work was done at the DC office without bribe. She alleged that the officials demanded money from them as bribe for release of their pending salaries.

She urged the administration to pay their pending salaries, cancel the FIR against health workers and restore the suspended ones as soon as possible. "Otherwise, the protest will continue to an indefinite period," she vowed.

On the other hand, the district administration has sealed the DC office. The road leading to the DC office has been blocked. A large contingent of police, commanded by DSP Saddr Circle, has been deployed outside the office.

Meanwhile, a man allegedly shot dead his aunt over a domestic issue in Kamalia Saddr police precincts here the other day.

According to police, suspect Haroon, resident of Inami Khoud, opened fire at his aunt Shabana Bibi over some domestic dispute. She died of her wounds before she could be taken to the hospital. The assailant managed to flee away. DSP Kamalia Aatif Meraaj reached the spot and held an enquiry into the incident. The police took the body of the deceased into custody and shifted it to Kamalia Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) for post-mortem. Further investigation was underway.

PROTEST IN TT SINGH: A group of villagers from Chak 679/20 GB, Pirmahal blocked traffic on Pirmahal-Rajana Road at Allah Hoo Chowk as protest and set tyres on fire against alleged Pirmahal police excess here the other day.

Their leader Iqbal told the reporters that two weeks back, men of their opponent group thrashed one of their fellows. He added that when they had submitted an application to Pirmahal police for registration of a case, they arrested a man of the complainant party instead of taking action against the accused party. They further alleged that a few days back, same men tortured another man of their group and fractured his arm but police were reluctant to register a case.

Police officials, on the other hand, claimed that during inquiry, the allegations levelled by the complainant party against their opponent party's head Faisal and others were found baseless. Later, the protesters dispersed as no official came to negotiate with them.