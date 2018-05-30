Share:

GUJRANWALA-An 80-year-old man was treated on the floor at Gujranwala DHQ Hospital due to shortage of beds here the other day.

According to the family, Yousuf, 80, was shifted to DHQ Hospital after he felt pain in stomach. The hospital staff refused to provide him a bed, saying that all the beds were occupied by patients and they had no extra one. Resultantly, the elderly patient was treated being laid on the floor. They said that patients were faced with difficulties in healthcare dispensation at Gujranwala DHQ Hospital despite the government's tall claims. They demanded the authorities concerned take notice of the incident and ensure provision of beds at the hospital.

YAUM-E-TAKBEER CELEBRATED: Yaum-e-Takbeer was celebrated with fervour by the PML-N, Gujranwala. A large number of party workers gathered at local PML-N office where MPA and general secretary of the city Taufeeq Ahmed Butt addressed the gathering. The participants also cut a cake in respect of Yaum-e-Takbeer. On the occasion, speakers paid rich tributes to party leader Nawaz Sharif for making Pakistan a nuclear power.