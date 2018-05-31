Share:

rawalpindi - Police have registered a case against two cops and their civilian accomplice on drug trafficking charges, informed sources on Wednesday.

Police also seized 3.630 kg Hashish and 1080 grams of Opium from a car being driven by the three accused, they said. Car was also impounded in police station.

The case was registered with Police Station (PS) Naseerabad under section 9 (c) Control of Narcotic Substances (CNSA) against constables Zaheer Ahmed (c/8403), Navid Khan (c/7500) and their accomplice Amjad on plaintiff of Sub Inspector (SI) Nasir Mumtaz, sources said. However, no arrest was made by police so far.

According to sources, SI Nasir Mumtaz, the Incharge Police Picket Hameedan, filed plaintiff stating he along with other officials were present on police picket when two cops Zaheer and Navid came there along with a person Amjad in a car bearing registration number LEE-3159. He said the cops told they were posted at PS Naseerabad and wanted to park the car in parking lot of Police picket for which they were allowed. He mentioned the troika left the place in another car and when police on suspecious conducted search of car it found Hashish and Opium hidden the secret cavities of the car. The SI stated the cops committed a crime by smuggling drug and pleaded a case against them. Police lodged case against troika and begun investigation with no arrest so far, sources said.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Naseerabad Chaudhry Akhter, when contacted, confirmed police booked two cops on charges of drug smuggling. He said a civilian was also involved in the crime. He added police are making efforts to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, unknwon dacoits deprived a couple and a child of cash and mobile phone and thrashed them over displaying resistance. According to sources, a couple was traveling on motorcycle when unknown dacoits intercepted the couple on gunpoint at Mohala Raja Sultan and snatched cell phones, cash and other valuables from the couple and fled the scene. The dacoits started beating the couple and the child when couple tried to show resistance. Banni Police inspected the crime scene and registered a case against dacoits on complaint of the victims.

Separately, a bloody clash took place between two groups of Afghan vendors at Chungi Number 20 leaving a man critically injured. The incident happened in precinct of PS Saddar Bairooni, sources added. They said the two groups of Afghan refugees were selling vegetables along with Adiala Road when two vendors went into brawl apparently for luring customers by telling low rates. On this, the vendor stabbed and wounded another vendor with a blunt knife. Police were called in and members of both groups were shifted to police station for further investigation. The names of accused could not be disclosed by police investigators.