KASUR-Dacoits intercepted two men riding a motorcycle and deprived them of Rs1 million near Shadman Colony, Pattoki here the other day.

According to Pattoki Saddr police, Sharafat Ali and Ashraf Ali were on the way back home after withdrawing money amounting to Rs1 million from a bank. Near Shadman Colony, they were intercepted by two dacoits riding a motorbike. The dacoits pointed gun at them and robbed them of the money. The police registered a case and launched investigation.

HEAT TAKES LIFE: An elderly man was found dead near Kasur Railway Headquarters who, as per police sources, died owing to prevailing hot weather here the other day.

According to Railway police, the 55-year-old man was found dead near rest house of Kasur Railway Headquarters. The body did not carry torture marks. Initial police investigation revealed that the elderly man succumbed to the extremely hot weather. His identity could not be ascertained. Police were investigating to find out heirs.

DSP honoured



MAILSI -Mailsi Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rana Akmal Rasool Nadir was declared best DSP in Multan region. He was awarded commendation certificate and a cash prize of Rs100,000 by Punjab Chief Secretary Cap (retd) Zahid Saleem and Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz for brilliant performance.