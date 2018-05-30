Share:

SIALKOT-Two women and a minor boy were abducted from their houses in different incidents while a woman and her daughter foiled a bid of their abduction by hurling shouts here the other day.

According to police sources, five armed men abducted Zeenat Bibi, wife of labourer Zulfiqar, along with her eight-month-old son Saffiya from their house at Budhpur-Motra village, Daska tehsil. Police registered a case with no recovery or arrest.

In another incident, unidentified accused kidnapped 17-year-old Iqra, daughter of local farmer Muhammad Boota, at gunpoint in Sattokey village, Daska. She was alone at home when the incident occurred. Daska Saddr police registered a case.

On the other hand, Khalida Bibi and her daughter Anam foiled an attempt of their abduction, in front of Main Bazaar, Daska City. Some accused attempted to kidnap them at gunpoint. They tried to bundle them in an auto rickshaw. But they hurled shouts which foiled bid of their abduction. The accused fled away. Daska City police registered a case with no arrest.