ISLAMABAD - The United States does not have any favourites among the top political parties contesting the July 25 elections in Pakistan, diplomatic sources said.

Speaking to The Nation, US Embassy Spokesperson Richard Snelsire said: “We believe it is up to the people of Pakistan to decide.”

He said Washington obviously had no favourites - among the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf.

Earlier, US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said the US supported free, transparent and responsible election in Pakistan.

Nauert said that Pakistan recently passed electoral reforms law and “we hope that the new comprehensive legal framework will be helpful in the transfer of power to the new democratic government.”

She said US wanted that global observers to monitor the upcoming elections in Pakistan.

Pak-US ties have been frosty for several months. In January, the US suspended security assistance to Pakistan targeting the Coalition Support Fund. State Department said the US was suspending ‘security assistance only’ to Pakistan. Washington said Pakistan will be able to receive the suspended funding if it took ‘decisive actions’ against the Haqqani Network and the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan said it was not dependent on US aid for its war on terror. The foreign ministry said Pakistan had fought the war against terrorism largely from its own resources “which has cost over $120 billion in 15 years.”

Pakistan said the money it had received from the US was mainly reimbursements for supporting US-led coalition forces after they invaded Afghanistan in 2001.

This month President Mamnoon Hussain called general elections on July 25. The Election Commission of Pakistan has made it clear that general elections will be held on the fixed date as there was no reason for any reason. “We are bound to hold elections within 60 days of the completion of a government’s tenure,” said one official.

The ECP yesterday summoned assets details of caretaker Prime Minister-designate Nasirul Mulk and his family members. The Commission directed to provide assets details within the three days after taking office. The details would be provided on ECP’s Form-B.

For the new-elected government, improving ties with the US will be a big challenge. Pakistan in the recent past has shown more tilt towards Russia and China amid the US snub.

This month, the two countries imposed restrictions on the movement of the diplomats. A letter issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the embassy of the United States said the US diplomatic cargo at Pakistani airports and ports will be strictly treated in accordance with the provisions of Article 27 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which does not provide for an exemption from scanning.

The decision was taken reciprocating to travel permission regime introduced by the US government on Pakistani diplomats and officials. Under the fresh directives, the US embassy and consulates in Pakistan will no longer avail facilities of using tainted glass on official vehicles and rented transport, non-diplomatic number plates on official vehicles, diplomatic number plates on unspecified and rented vehicles; and the facility of biometrically unverified or unregistered cell phone SIMs.

SHAFQAT ALI