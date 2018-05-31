Share:

PESHAWAR - The American Consulate General Peshawar’s Regional Security Office and the American Embassy’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Section (INL) hosted a six-day study tour in Boston, Massachusetts, from May 24 to 29, for seven Pakistani law enforcement officials to study issues related to protecting urban communities and facilities against terrorist attacks.

The Pakistani delegation visited local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to examine how they work to keep American cities and critical infrastructure secure. The Pakistani visitors studied investigative techniques aimed at disrupting attacks during the planning phase, physical security upgrades to thwart attacks, and ways for security forces and the public to respond to attacks.

“The Pakistani police make sacrifices every day to keep their communities safe. Both in the United States and Pakistan, we depend on the police to protect our people, and we will continue to stand together with the people of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and in our commitment to security and rule of law in Pakistan,” INL Director Gregory Schiffer said.

For almost 40 years, the United States and Pakistan have worked to improve citizen security and enhance police capacity across Pakistan. The Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs works in more than 90 countries to help combat crime and corruption, counter the narcotics trade, improve police institutions, and promote court systems that are fair and accountable.