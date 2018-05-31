Share:

LONDON - Pakistan and India may not have played a bilateral cricket series since 2012 but their cricketers will share a dressing room at far away Lord's on Thursday.

The ICC Rest of the World XI Squad will take on the West Indies for a T20 International at Lord's and the proceeds will be from the match will, as the ICC says, be "used to redevelop the stadia in the Caribbean, which were damaged due to hurricanes last year."

Led by Shahid Afridi, the World XI squad also features Indian stars Mohammed Shami and Dinesh Karthik. Shami replaced Hardik Pandya, who pulled out because of a viral infection. Besides Afridi, Pakistan will be represented by Shoaib Malik. Pakistan and India last faced off in the ICC Champions Trophy last year. While India won the opening match, Pakistan won the final. World XI coach Andy Flower felt happy that Indian and Pakistani cricketers will share dressing room space for a noble cause.

"Sport has been used as a vehicle for good in many instances in the past and this is one of those occasions," said Flower. "The hurricanes Irma and Maria hit the islands of Anguilla and Dominica eight months ago so perhaps this isn't in the public consciousness as powerfully as it was back then. But after that happened, initially the West Indies Cricket Board and Giles Clarke talked together, and then the ICC and the MCC came together to put this event on to raise money to restore the cricket grounds in those islands." "I've been involved in these World XI charity events before as a player, and there's usually a wonderful feel to it," he said. "The feeling is generated because the intent behind everyone's involvement is for good and you get some really amazing side benefits as well. For instance, here we've got Pakistanis and Indians sharing a dressing room which doesn't happen very often."

Pakistan and India have not played a bilateral series since 2012 due to political tension between the two neighbours.

The BCCI has repeatedly clarified its stance that it won't be able to engage in bilateral contests unless the government gives clearance.

It is understood that the richest cricket board wants a formal communication before they head to ICC Disputes Resolution Forum where they are set to counter PCB's compensation claim of USD 70 million for not honouring the MoU, signed in 2014.

"The BCCI would be grateful if you could formally convey the policy/position of the Government of India on the need or requirement of prior clearance from the Government of India for the Indian cricket team to play the Pakistan cricket in in-bound or out-bound tours," BCCI recently wrote to the ministry.