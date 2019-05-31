Share:

SIALKOT - Two robbers apologised to a man and returned the valuables they had snatched from him, saying “You are a teacher, sir; and we are very sorry for disturbing you.”

According to schoolteacher Shoaib Nasir Ranjha, the robbers returned looted money and gold ornaments to him and his wife at Ludhar-Motra village.

Shoaib, teacher at Govt Boys High School Kandan Sayyan, Daska tehsil, said that he was on the way to the house of his in-laws along with his wife. “We just reached Ludhar-Motra village when two unknown armed motorcyclists looted us,” he said, adding “Suddenly, the accused saw my school card. They at once saluted me, said sorry and returned all the money and gold ornaments, saying we must be respectful to teachers.”