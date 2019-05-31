Share:

HAFIZABAD - As many as 10 inmates, languishing in District Jail Hafizabad, in petty cases, were released on personal surety by District and Sessions (D&SJ) Judge Lubna Ali.

The D&SJ conducted a surprise visit to District Jail Hafizabad and went round women and juvenile wards as well as kitchen and other barracks. She also inspected the material being used for cooking food for the prisoners as well as sanitary condition prevailing in the premises. She also enquired about the medical amenities being provided to the prisoners. The D&SJ appreciated the arrangements made by the jail management for the welfare of the prisoners. She directed the Jail Superintendent Yaqoob Jaura to provide all sorts of facilities to the prisoners according to the jail manual.

ROBBED

A Saudi Arabia-return villager was deprived of gold ornaments, household articles and cash worth more than Rs8 million by 10 armed bandits in Sukheke Mandi the other night.

According to a police source, Sharif Rajput of Mohallah Barkat Shah, who resided in Saudi Arabia, had recently returned to his native village Chowki Sukheke to purchase clothes and other articles for the marriage of his daughter. The other night, ten armed bandits stormed into the house by scaling over the outer wall of the house. On resistance, the bandits tortured the family members and locked all of them in a room and made off with 60 tola gold ornaments, dowry items, and household articles including cash worth over Rs8 million. The police have registered a case against the accused but failed to arrest any of the accused.