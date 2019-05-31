Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory Police have finalised a comprehensive security and patrolling plan on the eve of Yum-ul-Quds, ‘chand raat’ and Eid-ul-Fitr besides augmenting security at public and worship places and important buildings to thwart any untoward incident.

The security plan has been chalked out by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and elaborated measures planned for security outside all masajids and imambargahs and exit and entry points of the city, a police source said on Thursday.

Islamabad police along with contingents of Rangers would ensure fool proof security arrangements on Yum-ul-Quds and police commandos would be deployed along with procession on that day for safety of the people.

All police officials have been directed to remain on high alert and fully prepared to avert any untoward situation during Eid days. According to the security plan, more than 2,500 policemen will perform security duties on Eid and would guard religious gatherings at open places, masajids and imambargahs.

DIG (Operations), the police source said, has also directed to cancel holidays of police personnel.

During the ongoing week, Eid shopping would be at peak in capital following which DIG (Operations) has planned to beef up security arrangements and ensure effective patrolling as well as vigilance in the city. The Bomb Disposal squad would conduct checking of various areas and parking would not be allowed near worship places or congregation. As per the plan, beat systems have been introduced for security at main shopping centres, markets and additional deployment of policemen has been ensured there at ‘chand raat’.

The contingents of mobile reserve police and prisoner van movement will be part of security measures at important shopping centres including Jinnah Super, Super market, G-9, F-10 and Aabpra market. Cops will be assigned duties at bus stands, graveyards and railway stations while special deployment would also be made at Faisal Mosque on Eid day. Special police pickets would be erected in vicinity of bus stands and police with the help of volunteers would check the passengers and other suspects.

As per security duties on Eid, the policemen will patrol in the various sectors and contingents of Pakistan Rangers and police commandos would assist police in these security duties.

Special patrolling plan has been also chalked out following which vehicles of police stations, Falcon and Bravo vehicles would patrol in their respective areas while additional vehicles would also be provided to each police station for successful patrolling plan.

Moreover, special police teams would be constituted for patrolling in various urban sectors and rural areas. Keeping in view the rush of visitors at public places, security measures would also be taken at Shakarparian, Daman-e-Koh, Yasmin Garden, Manal, Lake View Park and Chattar Park.