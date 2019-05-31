Share:

RAWALPINDI - A gangster reportedly shot himself in the head on Thursday to avoid ar­rest in connection with a double mur­der case by taking his own life, sourc­es said.

The deceased was identified as Yusaf alias Fauji, son of Arshad, resi­dent of Chittian Hatian, they said.

On the other hand, heirs of the de­ceased accused police of killing him after arrest in a raid and sought a ju­dicial inquiry against ASP Waris Khan Amna Baig and her raiding team. A police spokesman denied the allega­tions levelled by Fauji’s family.

According to sources, Yusaf was on the run and wanted to police for his involvement in murdering two men and injuring 3 others at Chittian Ha­tian on May 23. A case was also regis­tered against Fauji with Police Station Waris Khan on complaint of Junaid, the sources said.

They added that police, on a tip off, carried out a raid on a house located at Misrial Road to arrest Fauji who was taking refuge with her mother. On seeing police party, the accused alleg­edly committed suicide by shooting himself into head. Police moved the body of Fauji to mortuary of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for au­topsy, sources said.

They said that on the other hand, police have arrested another co-ac­cused namely Arshad who is uncle of Fauji and obtained his physical re­mand for further investigation. They said that one other accused, Shab­bir, who is also uncle of the gangster, managed to obtain pre-arrest bail in the double murder case.

Sources claimed that police were overlooking two main culprits name­ly Arif Joshi and Tariq Joshi, who are the notorious drug sellers in Chittian Hatian and involved in transform­ing Yusaf into a gangster apparently to provide protection to their illegal business. Inspector Suhail Zafar, a po­lice spokesman, when contacted, con­firmed that Fauji shot himself dead to avoid being arrested at the hands of police during a raid at Misrial Road. He said that the accused was wanted by police for killing two men and in­juring 3 others.