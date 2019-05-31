Share:

GUJRANWALA - Commissioner Gujranwala division Waqas Ali Mehmood has directed the deputy commissioners to continue their efforts to provide relief to citizens at Ramazan Bazaars.

He also asked them to ensure foolproof security for Eid congregations. Addressing a video link conference here at his office, he showed his satisfaction over the performance of district administrations in regard to Ramazan Bazaars and said that a large number of citizens were facilitating with subsidised edibles at Ramazan Bazaars. He added that the administration would continue providing relief to citizens till the end of Ramazan.

Deputy commissioner Naila Baqar, Additional Commissioner Coordination Nauman Hafeez, ACG Tanvir Yasin, AC Revenue Rana Manzoor and other officers were present in the meeting.

240,302 metric tonnes of wheat have been purchased throughout Gujranwala division

The DCs of all the districts attended the meeting through video link. Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqar told in the meeting that 263,146 bags of flour had been sold at 16 Ramazan Bazaars of the district on subsidised rates. The commissioner also reviewed the progress in wheat purchase campaign and directed the revenue officers to boost up efforts for the collection of revenue dues throughout the division. DD Food Zafar Abbas briefed the commissioner about wheat purchase campaign and told that 240,302 metric tonnes of wheat had been purchased throughout the division.

NABBED

Police have arrested three alleged dacoits and seven gamblers and recovered cash, stolen goods and illegal arms from them. It was told that Ladhewala Warriach police in result of a raid have arrested three accused namely Zainul Abidin, Qamar Zaman and Ramazan whom relate to a dacoit gang and recovered Rs300,000, a motorcycle and four pistols from them. Meanwhile, Sabzi Mandi police conducted raid at a gambling point and arrested seven accused Imran, Shafqat Ali, Aslam, Rana Khalid, Shafqat Ali, Ilyas and Nasir and recovered Rs120,000 and cell phones from them.

DIED

An out of control car ran over children on GT Road Morr Emanabad. As a result, one child died while another was injured. It was reported that Abdul Hadi and Abid stood at roadside when a speeding car got out of control and ran over them. Resultantly, Abdul Hadi died on the spot while Abid received critical injuries and was rushed to hospital. The car driver succeeded in fleeing away.

INJURED

In Okara, a man was injured in an attack in doubt of having illicit relations with the wife of assailant. In Khabianwali village, M Ahmed doubted that a villager named Nazeer Ahmed had developed illicit relations with his wife. He attacked Nazeer with an axe and injured him severely. A case was registered against him.

On the other hand, the district police raided village 32/2R and arrested M Afzaal with two litres of liquor. Shaukat Ali was arrested with 21 litres of liquor. M Bilal of Ahmed Colony Renala Khurd was arrested with 18 litres of liquor.