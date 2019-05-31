Share:

LAHORE - The references moved against two judges – one of them of the Supreme Court and the other of Sindh High Court – appear to be an ill-timed and ill-advised decision of the government in the prevailing situation. The move amounts to opening yet another front although the government has already many problems needing its immediate attention.

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) will hold a hearing of the two references on June 14.

Barring some unforeseen development, the references may take quite some time to decide and till then they will remain subject of discussions at all important fora.

On June 11, i.e. three days before this hearing, the government will announce the budget for 2019-2020, which is expected to be full of taxes required to revive the sagging economy.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the MMA president, will organise an all-party conference shortly after Eidul Fitr, to unite all opposition parties and discuss modalities to dislodge the PTI government at the earliest.

On June 16, the Jamaat-i-Islami is going to start a campaign against the government from Lahore. The schedule for the future protests would be announced by the party chief at the end of the procession.

The government is already being accused of blackmailing the NAB chairman to get desired results from his institution.

This apparently means the prime minister has not been informed about the consequences of a reference then president Gen Pervez Musharraf had moved against then CJP Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, and the unsuitability of the present situation for such a move.

The rulers must bear in mind that whatever the justification of new taxes, majority of people are not in a position to dig deeper into their pockets. Thus, there will be resentment against the government. The opposition will try to exploit the ‘golden opportunity’ which is regarded as most conducive for anti-government movements.

The government should not ignore the fact that since the PML-N and PPP leaders are facing cases that can seal their fates they have no other option but to support the judiciary.

Already, when PML-N leaders met their incarcerated supremo in Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday, he immediately said that his party would not tolerate what he called invasion of judiciary. He also directed his party leaders to coordinate with other opposition parties to decide the future course of action.

The PPP is also opposed the move against the judges.

All bars have already opposed government’s initiation of references against the judges.

Then, consciously or unconsciously, these references will be on the minds of judges of superior courts while taking decisions on cases before them.

The attitude of the Jamaat-i-Islami should be eye-opener for the government.

This party had parted ways with the MMA to be able to take independent decisions. When other parties were talking of launching movement against the government, the JI had said in clear terms that it would not join any such campaign.

But it is because of the policies and poor performance of the PTI government that the JI appears to be the first to start protest against government. Its criticism of the government policies is more biting than that of other parties.

(Other parties will decide modalities at an APC, the date for which is yet to be decided).

The PTI government has dashed the hopes of a large number of people who had voted for in the elections believing that Imran Khan would change the destiny of the country and do what the PML-N and PPP governments couldn’t. They believed that “Aristotles and Platpos” in the PTI have millions of solution in their quiver and once in power they will solve the multiple problems facing the country.

Such people are now discussing whether they have any other political alternative.