Share:

The blast comes just a day after a suicide bomber carried out an attack outside a military training academy in Kabul, killing six people, with the Daesh* terror group claiming responsibility for the deadly incident.

According to TOLOnews reports, a car bomb attack in the Qala-e-Wazir District of the Afghan capital has targeted a convoy of vehicles belonging to the US-led coalition, killing at least four and wounding several others. No group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

"It was a suicide attack that targeted foreigners", an anonymous security official has told Reuters, stating that four residents of Kabul had been killed by the explosion as well as wounding several people in the convoy.

However, there is no official information about the casualties at the moment.

A series of attacks, committed by various militant groups comes amid new armed clashes between the government and Taliban radical movement. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani previously proposed a nationwide ceasefire due to the start of the holy month of Ramadan, but the Taliban rejected the offer.