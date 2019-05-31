Share:

BEIJING : China and Pakistan militaries will continue to maintain a good momentum of relations and high-level exchanges and actively conduct cooperation in different services this year, the Chinese Ministry of National Defence said on Thursday.

“China and Pakistan are good neighbours who uphold peaceful coexistence. We are brothers, trusted friends and good partners who seek common development,” spokesman of Chinese Ministry of National Defence Wu Qian said while responding to a question asked by APP during his monthly briefing held here.

He informed that in the year 2019, China and Pakistan militaries would maintain a good momentum of relations and high level exchanges. “Both countries will actively conduct cooperation and exchanges in our different services and educational institutions,” he added.

The spokesman said the two countries would also organise many joint exercises and training oriented towards real combat situation and work together to achieve more fruitful results across the board.